Talk will trace the footsteps of St Cuthbert and his way

The St Cuthbert’s Way, which runs from Melrose to Lindisfarne, is the focus of Greener Borders’ final winter talk of the season, hosted by Melrose Paths Group tonight (Thursday).

Well known for his link with the former monastery at Old Melrose and his religious life and works at Lindisfarne, St Cuthbert is something of a local hero. But few people know he was the world’s first nature conservationist, introducing the world’s first bird protection laws more than 1,300 years ago to safeguard eider ducks and other sea birds nesting on the Farne islands.

Those attending the talk – which begins at 7.30pm in the Ormiston Institute, Melrose – can find out more about the walk and the saint himself from guest speaker Erica Niven who’ll outline her role in promoting and managing the 62-mile long route and the stories associated with St Cuthbert.

Entrance to tonight’s event is by donation and refreshments are available.

Pictured is a section of the scenic St Cuthbert's Way.