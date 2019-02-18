Take a Pit Stop at Galashiels band’s first hometown gig

One of the most individual new bands to come out of the Borders are set to play their first gig in their home town of Galashiels next month.

Mother Bru tell their stories through a distinctive style of alternative rap, which is as melodic as it is punchy,

The lads – Gregor McGill, Ellis Hall, Joe Hardie and Jamie Sproul-Cran – are supporting Indigo Velvet at the MacArts in Galashiels on Friday, March 1.

It follows their very first rousing performance at the end of January at Henry’s Cellar Bar in Edinburgh.

While they do take on the odd cover – such as Gorillaz’s Clint Eastwood – it’s when they are playing their own music that they really do come alive.

Songs to watch out for include ‘Trip Me’, ‘Pit Stop’ and ‘Scunnered’.

Although it’s McGill whose raw lyrics carry the feel of the piece, the other three keep the pace and bring it to another level, with well-practiced, tight performances.

And don’t be surprised when McGill brings out the Bontempi-style red and white melodica ... it really is a stroke of genius.

Headliners Indigo Velvet have made Galashiels the midpoint of their tour – the rest of the venues being in cities.

The tropical popsters brought 2017 to a triumphant close with a BBC Introducing live session, their biggest hometown show (750-capacity Liquid Rooms) and a feature on This Morning on ITV.

The young quartet has performed at 23 UK festivals, generated more than half a million plays on Spotify.

Their fun, upbeat songs, African rhythms and varied influences is the perfect foil to the edgy yet polished sounds of the Gala lads.

And with Edinburgh indie band swim school also supporting, it’s certainly a strong line-up, not one to be missed.

Performances start at 8pm, and tickets £8 (£5 students) are available from the venue or online at www.macarts.scot