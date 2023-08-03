Suzanne to speak at chamber awards
The Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce Suzanne Mulholland aka "The Batch Lady" as its headline speaker for the Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards 2023.
By Kevin JaniakContributor
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 14:38 BST
A spokesperson for the chamber told us: “Suzanne is an inspiration to many across the Borders Business Community, as well as cooks across the globe, for her time and effort-saving tips on batch cooking.
“From starting her business in 2018 to appearing on “This Morning”, Suzanne has amassed a social media following of over half a million and we are delighted to have her share her business journey from kitchen table to her own range on September 1.”
The black tie event will take place at Peebles Hydro and tickets can be purchased here: https://borderschamber.com/businessawards23/