Suzanne to speak at chamber awards

A spokesperson for the chamber told us: “Suzanne is an inspiration to many across the Borders Business Community, as well as cooks across the globe, for her time and effort-saving tips on batch cooking.

“From starting her business in 2018 to appearing on “This Morning”, Suzanne has amassed a social media following of over half a million and we are delighted to have her share her business journey from kitchen table to her own range on September 1.”