Suspected Newtown drink-driver more than seven times limit

A woman was found to be more than seven times the legal alcohol limit when breathalysed by police at her home after being suspected of drinking and driving.

However, when Mary Anderson was taken to a police station, she refused to give breath samples, claiming she was unable to do so.

She also told police that after driving home from Newtown’s Station Yard Co-op store, she had been drinking out of a vodka bottle before police turned up.

Anderson, 53, had a breath-alcohol count of 158 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, when first breathalysed by police at her Roxburghe Place home in Newtown after she had been seen driving home from the supermarket.

That incident happened at around 7pm, and she told police she was an alcoholic.

When she was taken to Hawick police station to complete the procedure, she refused to provide samples, though.

She pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to failing to provide two breath samples last May.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said that there was an inch missing from the top of a vodka bottle when police arrived at her home.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said Anderson had held a driving licence for 30 years.

She was disqualified from driving for 17 months and fined £230.