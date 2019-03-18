Supporters invited to follow Lynne on charity walk

A Selkirk fundraiser who is asking Borderers to help her train for a tough charity trek will act as the pied piper of the Borders this weekend.

Armed with a box of jaffa cakes and charity wristbands, Lynne Grassick will lead more than 50 walkers of all ages up the Eildon Hills on Sunday.

The 35-year-old, originally from Melrose, is taking part in the Lake District Eight Peak challenge in May.

She will walk 31km over eight different 3,000 ft+ peaks in just two days in aid of Meningitis Now.

But first she is hoping to involve Borderers in one of her fundriasing training walks.

“In order to take part in the challenge I had to pledge to raise £500 for the charity,” she said. “One of my friends came up with the idea of combining a training walk with a fundraiser by planning a walk and asking participants for a donation on the day to join me on the walk.

“Being a Melrose lass I naturally decided to do the three Eildons.

“We will walk up Dingleton Hill to the golf course and complete the three Eildons before heading back into the square to meet at the George and Abbotsford Hotel on the High Street for complimentary teas and coffee.”

More than 50 people, and dogs, of all ages and abilities have already signed up to join Lynne on Sunday, but she says there’s always room for more.

“It will be pretty awesome seeing everyone snake up the hills in convoy,” she added. “I would love to open it up to others looking for something to do on what will hopefully be a gorgeous sunny Sunday in March.”

Children taking part will receive a charity writsband from Meningitis Now and the first person to reach the third and final Eildon will win wins a huge box of Jaffa Cakes.

“That ties in nicely with Meningitis Now’s bright orange colour scheme but will also to stop me eating them....they’re my biggest downfall,” Lynne added.

The national charity, was formed in 2013 after a merger between The Meningitis Trust and Meningitis UK.

It supports those battling the potentially deadly disease which targets the protective membranes of the brain and spinal cord and can kill in a matter of hours.

Lynne said: “Although I have not been affected directly by the bacterial strain, I suffered from viral meningitis in my final year at Earlston High School which was honestly bad enough, I wouldn’t ever want to experience the bacterial strain.”

No stranger to charity efforts, Lynne has previously fundraised for various cancer and stem cell donation charities in the past through zipslides, abseils and runs.

Come Saturday, May 3, Lynne will form part of a 40-strong team of people from all over UK, to climb Skiddaw, Helvellyn and Helvellyn Lower Man, followed the next day by Scafell, Symonds Knott, Scafell Pike, Broad Crag and Ill Crag .

Sunday’s walk leaves from underneath the clock in Melrose Square at 10am.

Anyone willing to sponse Lynne can visit: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LynneGrassick