Supervision order for woman found with knuckleduster in bra by police in Galashiels

A 26-year-old woman found in possession of two knuckledusters at Galashiels police station has been given a supervision order.

Danielle Valentine, formerly of West Port in Selkirk but now living in Hillside Crescent, Gorebridge, Midlothian, pleaded guilty to committing that offence on April 17.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told she’d had a falling-out at the time with her now-deceased partner and the police were called out.

While being searched, she was found to have one knuckleduster in a carrier bag and another in her bra.

Valentine will be under supervision for the next 18 months.