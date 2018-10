A 29-year-old man convicted of dealing drugs has been spared a jail sentence at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Mark MacDonald, of Blyth Bridge, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis between March 8, 2016, and January 19, 2017, at a house in Cademuir Drive, Peebles.

He also admitted possession of cocaine on January 19, 2017.

MacDonald was given a community payback order involving two years’ supervision and 200 hours’ unpaid work.