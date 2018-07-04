Sun shines on Nick and his followers to Southdean

Jethart Callant Nick Arnold led his cavalcade in fine weather into the surrounding countryside this week.

And with another rideout under his belt, to Southdean on Saturday, the 21-year-old says the support from townsfolk so far has been “absolutely overwhelming”.

Jedburgh Pipe Band plays Callant Nick Arnold and his cavalcade safe oot on Saturday morning.

“Everywhere you go, everybody suddenly knows your name. It’s a strange feeling, but it’s absolutely amazing,” he said. “It’s great to see everybody, from older people to little children all getting into it.

“The reception at the hospital, homes and schools has been amazing, and it’s some feeling to have all the kids in front of you so keen to sing.”

A cavalcade of more than 60 horses followed Nick to Southdean on Saturday, and a short ceremony was led by the Rev Bruce McNicol at the ruins of Souden Kirk and a presentation was made by the community council. Riders enjoyed refreshments at Camptown from the town’s Royal British Legion and a rousing welcome back to town by the Jedforest Instrumental Band.

“It was a really hot day, and a lot of people don’t want to take their horses out in that, so I’m really appreciative of everyone that did,” Nick added. “It meant a lot to me. We’re getting down to the hard stuff now. I’m nervous for Redeswire but looking forward to getting up to the stane and doing the battle cry.”

Tonight’s rideout to Crailing and Nisbet leaves Back Bongate at 6pm and returns to the town at 10pm.

Saturday’s rideout to Redeswire leaves Back Bongate at 10am and arrive at Carter Bar for 12.30pm. This year’s address will be given by Roy Mack, an ex-Melrosian and former PE teacher. The cavalcade leaves Redesire at 1.20pm arriving at Dolhpinston Moor at 3.15pm, leaving again 4.30pm. There will be no races at Dolphinston this year due to lack of entries last year. The horses return to Market Place at 6pm.