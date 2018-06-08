Sun keeps its hat on until after party week over

Tweedbank Fair was largely aptly named as the worst of the rainy weather that blighted the end of the week held off until the conclusion of Saturday’s parade.

After meeting with the Galashiels Braw Lad and Lass and attendants, and several other events as reported last week, villagers took the chance to dress up for their annual fancy-dress contest last Wednesday.

Part of the festivities saw Tweedbank Lad Addison Bell and lass Lucy Tait meet the Melrosian, Harry Fletcher, and his left-hand man Struan Hutchison, who took on the tricky job of judging the different categories.

The party then paraded behind the Gala Ex-Service Pipe Band to the community centre, where a barbecue was hosted by Tweedbank Thistle.

Thursday and Friday brought an indoor bowling tournament and an afternoon tea, respectively. The latter was boosted by music from Riddell Fiddles and a fantastic display from the Ward School of Irish Dancing, followed by a night of bingo for the adults.

The main event on Saturday began with a fruit and flower parade behind the Melrose Pipes and Drums, while the Tweedbank principal party had the pleasure of being transported in fine style to the school by horse and carriage.

A fete and fun day followed, with many stall-holders and community groups fundraising.

Committee member Lesley Stoddart said: “Thanks must go to Tweedbank Guide Group who provided the teas and coffees for refreshments.

“There was also a bar, and Tweedbank Primary School parent-teachers’ association provided food for the afternoon with burgers and hot dogs.

“The model boat group were on Gunknowe Loch, Live Borders provided some entertaining inflatable and sports fun on the pitches by the playpark and crowds were kept entertained by a live band, Tusk, from Irvine.

“There was also a primary sevens’ penalty shootout for the Chris Doyle Trophy, with our up-and-coming female goalkeeper for Tweedbank Thistle, Cara McCutchison, having the honour of getting fired at by some super shots.

“Gala Harriers’ Gerry Moss organised the round the pond race at 3pm superbly, and had over 40 runners.

“To finish the day off, we drew the grand raffle with first prize being a two-night break for two people via buyagift.com, and many other prizes.”

Lesley added: “The principal party – Addison Bell, Lucy Tait, attendants Mateusz Paszkiewcz, Katie Hamilton, Toby Richardson and Lana Rae, handled their duties with great big smiles and gusto for the whole week.”