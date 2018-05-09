Sun brings out crowds at Kelso Sevens

Poynder Park was the place to be on Saturday as this year’s Kings of the Sevens series continued into round seven.

Somewhere shy of 1,000 supporters lined the bankings and packed the stands in Kelso as the bank holiday weekend kicked off with one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Kelso Rugby Club secretary Michael Lyall said the event had proved an enjoyable day out for rugby fans and sun-worshippers alike.

“It was a really good turnout, helped by the weather,” he said. “The sun always brings the crowds out, which we have seen this year. Off the pitch, it was a good family atmosphere.

“We try to encourage the kids to come in and get involved, and we had an area around the back of the marquee where they could come and have a kickabout and a carry on.

“The mini-rugby played a game before the final too.

“We always have about 400 in the hospitality marquee, and there was a great response to that once again.”

On the pitch, the hosts made it to the quarter-finals only to be narrowly defeated by Edinburgh University.

Melrose were the only Borders side to make it past the quarters, going on to beat Heriots in the final.

Michael added: “What typically happens is that as soon as Kelso get beat, the crowds just head for the bar or the marquee. That is something that we always see, but that does happen in most towns.”