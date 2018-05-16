Suits you Sir Walter!

The statue of Walter Scott in Selkirk’s Market Place could be about to get a makeover – although perhaps not quite as extreme as that in our digital mock-up above.

Following up on claims that the effigy is looking “rather tatty” when compared to the surrounding new streetscape scheme, the town’s community councillors have been looking at ways of sprucing the Shirra up.

And at Monday’s meeting of the Selkirk Community Council, Ian King said it could be possible to “add a bit of colour”, although any change would have to be cleared by Environment Scotland.

The statue cannot be cleaned by spraying it with a pressure-washer or using chemicals or abrasive stone.

Mr King told the meeting he would speak to conservation officers about the issue.