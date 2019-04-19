Subway opening leads to increase in litter louts in Jedburgh

Litter-dropping customers visiting Jedburgh’s new Subway cafe have been branded idiots by the town’s community council.

That criticism comes after residents noticed a marked increase in litter being strewn along Bongate and around the main A68 road near the Subway opened in Edinburgh Road last month.

“The way I see it, it’s not those selling the goods that’s at fault, it’s the idiots driving along in their cars and throwing away the wrappers,” community council chairman Rory Stewart told this week’s meeting.

He responded to calls for the group to contact the US chain to request extra bins be installed around the 24-seat cafe, within the Shell garage’s Londis shop.

“I feel a wee bit aggrieved at times when it’s the businesses that are blamed for the litter,” he added.

“It’s the individuals dropping it that need pulled up, but by all means it’s worth pursuing, so why not ask Subway whether they can provide extra bins.”

A Subway spokesperson was unavailable for comment but the company’s policy on waste says it is “striving to design 100% of our packaging to be recyclable, compostable or biodegradable” and to “increase recycled materials in our paper and plastic packaging.”