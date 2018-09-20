Study finds that speeding on A68 is rife at Lauder

A sub-group has been set up to look into speeding near Lauder after a study found that 40,000 vehicles broke the limit there each week.

The study, carried out by Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, found that drivers generally complied with the 30mph speed limit through the town centre.

However, average speeds at the north and south junctions were above 30mph, with the fastest speeds being recorded at the north entrance to the town.

Speaking at Lauderdale Community Council’s meeting last week, Stephen Potts said: “Concerns were raised about speed on the A68 at the beginning of the year and a survey was commissioned in March. After that there was an expectation that Amey would come to a meeting of the community council to discuss the findings. I’m a bit concerned that nine months on, things seems to have gone quiet on that.”

Highlighting results from the A68, just beyond Thirlestane Drive, he added: “Nearly 40,000 vehicles a week broke the speed limit there, 4,000 of which were travelling over 40mph.”

The meeting heard that Amey is considering putting a speed-activated warning sign at the north entrance, and traffic islands in the Edinburgh Road and at the south entrance near Thirlstane Drive.

However, Lauderdale and Melrose councillor David Parker, who had been liaising with Amey, said representatives were unlikely to attend a public meeting to discuss the options.

“You can invite them, but as civil servants accountable to ministers, they prefer to answer questions by email,” he said.

Vice-chairwoman Irene Thomson suggested setting up a sub-group to look into the matter further.

“Going on the data, we have some clear challenges,” she said.

“Maybe we should have a small sub-group with members of the public who have come along repeatedly with a common interest.

“If we have some clear questions, we could meet in a closed environment first.”