Street Pastors grow in number

Borders Street Pastors attended Earlston Parish Church on Friday, April 20, for the commissioning of 11 new members.

The seven new street pastors and four response pastors were welcomed into the group by Rev Sandy Gunn of the Ascension Trust, Police Inspector Tony Hodges and councillor Euan Jardine.

The pastors’ growing numbers are in attendance every Saturday night in Galashiels and month in Hawick.

A team was present in Melrose during the sevens and one will also be in Earlston rugby tournament on May 6, while it’s planned to have a team present during Hawick Common Riding.