Stow pupils’ toast stall makes lots of bread for Doddie Weir’s charity

Selling toast has made lots of bread – £300 to be precise – for Borders rugby hero Doddie Weir’s motor neurone disease research charity.

Pupils at Stow Primary School have been holding daily toast stalls during morning breaks as a social enterprise, charging 20p a slice, and this week handed over their proceeds to the ex-Scottish international, of nearby Blainslie, for the charity he set up after being diagnosed with MND a year ago in December, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Doddie Weir at Stow Primary School collecting a cheque for money raised for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.

His charity was suggested as the stall’s first beneficiary by his nieces Aimee and Lucy Weir, both P6 pupils at the school.

Another worthy cause yet to be decided will be given the proceeds of future toast sales.

Principal teacher Debbie Matthewson said: “I’m incredibly proud of the pupils for the initiative they have shown and also for the leadership skills they‘ve developed.

“They have really done their best to give something back to others.

“Doddie was delighted. He was amazed by how much money they’d made just by selling toast.”