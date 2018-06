A female pensioner has been fined £200 at Selkirk Sheriff Court for directing homophobic abuse at a male neighbour.

Elizabeth Darling had denied behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during a bust-up in Stow’s Cockholm Crescent on November 17 last year, but the 66-year-old was found guilty of that charge following a trial.

Sheriff Peter Paterson explained to her that £50 of her fine was for sexual orientation prejudice aggravating the offence.