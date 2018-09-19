Storm Ali update: Strong winds create havoc on Borders roads

We were all warned that Storm Ali had yet to show his worst and that appears to have been the case as the weather conditions have caused significant travel issues across the Borders today.

The Met Office issued an amber warning for strong winds from 8am to 6pm today, with the winds peaking this afternoon at 86mph.

Several trees are down at Wilton Lodge Park.

It has resulted in a large number of falling trees, which has closed a significant number of roads across the Borders, with damage to infrastructure and power cuts also being reported.

If you are out and about this afternoon, check whether the roads you are using are open at www.scotborders.gov.uk/severeweather.

As a result of the conditions, parents/carers of primary pupils who normally walk home have been encouraged to collect their child from the school at the end of the school day.

Primary and secondary pupils who travel to and from school by bus will be kept at the school until it is confirmed that their route home is clear and safe.

Some bus routes may run as normal, but others are likely to be delayed.

Additional support needs transport will be assessed on a case-by-case basis and again, pupils will be retained in school until safe to travel home.

A number of power cuts have been reported. Anyone who experiences a power cut should call freephone 105 and it will register your location, or visit the SP Energy Network website – www.spenergynetworks.co.uk.

Scottish Borders Council Chief Executive Tracey Logan said: “The Met Office initially predicted the strongest winds to hit the Borders by mid-morning, but instead it has arrived later, causing significant disruption.

“The strongest winds recorded so far are 86mph in the western side of the Borders, which shows the extreme conditions we are facing.

“The conditions are expected to ease this evening, but we will be closely monitoring the situation throughout the rest of today, with the Emergency Bunker remaining open throughout the Amber Warning. A Yellow Warning for strong winds then runs until 10pm tonight.”