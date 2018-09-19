Storm Ali still with us ... but there’s better weather ahead

With the Borders still being battered by high winds and rain, it’s probably no surprise to you all that the so-called Storm Ali is still very much with us.

The Met Office has extended its amber warning for wind to last until 6pm tonight, with gusts of 65-75mph expected.

Borderers are being asked to be aware of the high possibility of flying debris, which could lead to injury or danger to life.

Some damage to buildings is likely, such as tiles blown from roofs or damage through falling trees and branches breaking.

Longer journey times and cancellations are likely, as is the likelihood of power cuts, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

And those who are by the coast should look out for large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

There is some good news, however, in that it’s not expected to be cold, with a maximum of 16C today.

The stormy conditions will ease into the evening, and it should be a lot calmer going into tomorrow, so it’s probably prudent to just batten down the hatches and ride this one out!