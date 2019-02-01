Stolen tractor found submerged in Coldingham Bay

A stolen tractor was found submerged in the sea at Coldingham Bay on Wednesday morning.

A stolen van was also found nearby, and police believe the vehicles were stolen in an attempt to recover a third vehicle that had become stuck on the beach.

A witness appeal has been launched into the incident, which also saw four beach huts broken into.

At around 6.50am on Wednesday, January 30, a report was received of a John Deere Tractor submerged in the sea at Coldingham Bay.

Officers attended and found that four beach huts that sit on the beach had been broken into, however nothing had been stolen from within. A stolen Ford Transit van was also found parked on the road adjacent to the beach.

Inquiries established that the tractor had been stolen overnight on Tuesday, January 29 into Wednesday, January 30, from a farm close by. The Ford Transit van was also stolen during this time from the Priors Walk area.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and any anyone who can help with ongoing inquiries is asked to come forward.

Inspector Jim Morrison from Hawick Police Station said: “We believe that those involved in this incident have used the stolen vehicles in an attempt to recover a third vehicle that became stuck on the beach.

“Driving vehicles on a beach or near the sea is extremely dangerous and it is fortunate that no one was harmed during this incident.

“We believe a number of individuals were involved and would ask anyone who can help identify and trace them to come forward.

“The van and tractor had to be driven the short distance from where they were stolen towards the beach and I would ask anyone who may have seen these vehicles being driven in the area in the early hours of Wednesday morning to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0415 of January 30, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.