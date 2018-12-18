Stay away from ex, Galashiels 30-year-old told

A 30-year-old man has been ordered to stay away from a former partner of his for the next two years.

Wayne Stillwell, of Woodstock Avenue, Galashiels, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards the woman.

He pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to shouting and swearing, throwing his partner’s mobile phone to the ground, forcing his way into a house and struggling violently with her before taking a baby and running away from the house without supporting the nine-month-old’s head.

A two-year non-harassment order was imposed.

In addition, Stillwell was ordered to carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work over the next year as part of a community payback order.