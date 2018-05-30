St Boswells ready for a busy village week

Youngsters dance during last year's village week.
Excitement is building in St Boswells as residents look forward to their annual village week, kicking off this weekend.

Saturday sees the week’s festivities begin with a coffee morning and tennis fun day, followed by a wobbly bridge trail race and a cake sale on Sunday. A picnic lunch follows on Monday and a car treasure hunt and supper is planned for Wednesday.

The annual beat retreat and Scottish dancing takes place on Thursday before a family fancy-dress relay and football tournament follow next Friday.

Saturday, June 9, offers a boot camp, rock art, pet show, a visit from Newtown’s donkey sanctuary, fancy-dress parade and family disco before the week concludes on Sunday with a church service, family fun day, children’s entertainment, sports, village race and prize-giving.

The St Boswells Village Facebook page has more details.