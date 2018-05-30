St Boswells ready for a busy village week

Excitement is building in St Boswells as residents look forward to their annual village week, kicking off this weekend.

Saturday sees the week’s festivities begin with a coffee morning and tennis fun day, followed by a wobbly bridge trail race and a cake sale on Sunday. A picnic lunch follows on Monday and a car treasure hunt and supper is planned for Wednesday.

The annual beat retreat and Scottish dancing takes place on Thursday before a family fancy-dress relay and football tournament follow next Friday.

Saturday, June 9, offers a boot camp, rock art, pet show, a visit from Newtown’s donkey sanctuary, fancy-dress parade and family disco before the week concludes on Sunday with a church service, family fun day, children’s entertainment, sports, village race and prize-giving.

The St Boswells Village Facebook page has more details.