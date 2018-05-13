St Boswells man of 28 behaved like “petulant four-year-old”, court told

A 28-year-old man behaved like a “petulant four-year-old” during a bust-up with his parents, Selkirk Sheriff Court has been told.

Jordan Edmonds flew into a rage after he could not find the head for an electric toothbrush and demanded his parents seek it out it for him as he prepared to go for a night-out in February.

He was shouting and swearing in the house at Hamilton Place, St Boswells, punching doors and threw boxes down the stairs, leaving his parents fearing for their safety.

Edmonds was described as being agitated and bleeding from his hands due to punching the walls.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “He was behaving like a petulant four-year-old. He has failed to grow up. His parents said they had had enough of him.”

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said Edmonds spent 20 hours in police cells as a result of the incident and had since apologised to his parents and was back in the family home.

He added: “There have been no issues since.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Edmonds: “To say I am not impressed with your attitude is putting it mildly.”

Sentence was deferred until June 4 for the production of a criminal justice social work report.