Springwood bonfire night is a roaring success

Kelso’s first organised bonfire and fireworks display has been hailed a huge success by organisers.

Well over 1,000 people from all over the Borders descended on Springwood Park on Guy Fawkes night for the free event.

Crowds enjoy the bonfire and fireworks display at Springwood Park, Kelso.

Organised by the Border Union Agriculture Society and funded by donations from Kelso business and folk, a thrilling display of fireworks and a roaring bonfire pulled in the crowds.

The society’s event coordinator Marion Steven said the night was the society’s way of “giving something back to the community.”

“While Hume, Sprouston, Yetholm and Roxburgh all often hold events, there has been nothing in Kelso,” she said.

“This was our first year doing something like this and we didn’t know how it was going to go. But there was masses of people. We had at least 1,000 cars so that’s a lot of people, and from all across the Borders, too. It was quite amazing.”

The free event also helped raise money through donations to secure its return next year.

“We gathered donations from people and businesses this year and were shaking tins on the night. So we are well on our way to having the £1,000 needed to run the event again,” Marion added.

Street vendors and Slaters funfair were also on hand to entertain after the fireworks display.