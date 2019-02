Bard Robert Burns was celebrated in style by Galashiels Rotary Club.

Member Alastair Christie organised a team of local young artists to showcase their talents.

Benji piped in the haggis which Poppy then addressed. More music was provided by Aidan and his dad, Eric, with songs from Mitchell and poems, courtesy of Nicole.

The youngsters’ audience of family and Rotarians was very appreciative.

Pictured, back row, from left – Eric, Alastair, Mitchell and Benji; front – Poppy, Nicole and Aidan.