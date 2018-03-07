Souters scout out their kelpie man

Selkirk scoutmaster Graham Coulson is preparing for his new role as kelpie tamer after he won a public vote, which will see him be immortalised in mosaic form on the town’s flood wall.

Graham was nominated for his lifelong leadership of and dedication to the Selkirk Scout Group; his contributions as a founding member of the Selkirk Opera and Selkirk Pantomime; and for his loyal support of the Selkirk Musical Society as past president, member and star.

And he received a grand total of 189 votes from Souters.

The Selkirk kelpie, made in the town colours of scarlet and blue, will symbolise the River Ettrick and floods and Mr Coulson will be depicted taming the beast as a metaphorical protector of the town.

The mosaic is being produced in sections at the artist’s studio in Edinburgh and will be installed permanently in May.