Souters scout out their hero  to tame kelpie

Selkirk scoutmaster Graham Coulson is preparing for his new role as kelpie tamer after he won a public vote, which will see him be immortalised in mosaic form on the town’s flood wall.

Graham was nominated for his lifelong leadership of and dedication to the Selkirk Scout Group, as well as his contributions towards various entertainment groups in the town.

Graham, a scoutmaster and entertainer in the town, said: "I am stunned and very humbled to have been chosen.'

He received 189 votes from Souters on artist Svetlana Kondakova’s website.

The other two potential heroes shortlisted were former provost Jim Newlands and the Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team’s Steve Penny.

Svetlana said: “The Selkirk kelpie, made in the town colours of scarlet and blue, will symbolise the River Ettrick and floods, and Mr Coulson will be depicted taming the beast as a metaphorical protector of the town.”

The mosaic is being produced in sections at the artist’s studio in Edinburgh and will be installed in May.