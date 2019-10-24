Souters help us solve mystery of old photo taken in Selkirk

Earlier this month, we published this photo on our nostalgia page but didn’t have much to go on with regards to a caption.

It’s from our old glass-plate negatives hailing from the 1940s onwards, and this one caught our eye because it was one of a handful of similar photos of these men being piped through various streets in Selkirk.

Southern Reporter nostalgia pics from glass negatives.

We’ve had a couple of very helpful responses from three Selkirk ladies now, though.

Christine Richardson said: “I know the names of five of the people. One is my uncle Gordon Smith to the left, the two pipers are David Bunyan and Andy Emond, the tall guy to the left is Billy Greig and the the chap to the right is Johnny Burke.

“I spoke with my cousin and apparently those guys walked from Edinburgh, and this was them being piped back into Selkirk. What the cause was I don’t know, but it had something to do with the Royal British Legion.

“Sadly, all the chaps I have named are no longer with us. David Bunyan was my son-in-law Andrew’s dad.”

Mae Lockie added: “I can identify the two pipers as David Bunyan on the left and my brother Andy Emond on the right. The man on the right with the light sweater is Billy Greig.

“The date must have been the late 1950s or before June 1965 as that was when my brother emigrated to Australia.” “I have no idea why or to where they were going.”

Anne Bunyan identified the other man as Eck Piercy.

Read our original appeal here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/nostalgia-pipers-and-small-parade-take-to-the-streets-of-selkirk-but-why-1-5021318