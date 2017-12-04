Sole supermoon of year shines bright over Borders

The only so-called supermoon of 2017 was shining bright over the Borders as it set this morning, December 4.

Pictured here by Phil Wilkinson over Thirlestane Castle at Lauder, it appeared 14% bigger and 30% brighter than usual due to its proximity to Earth over the weekend.

The astrological phenomenon was the first since November 14, 2016, and that, in turn, was the closest the Moon had come to the Earth since January 1948.

Uncommon though they are, two further supermoons will follow on the first and last days of next month.