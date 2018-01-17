Snow leads to closure of all Borders schools

All schools in the Borders will be closed today, January 17, because of ongoing wintry weather.

“Following a teleconference this morning to assess the risks following heavy snow last night and overnight, in the interests of the safety of pupils, staff, parents and carers, the decision has been taken to close all schools in the Scottish Borders today,” said a Scottish Borders Council spokesperson.

“The council has considered all options in making this decision, and has taken it in conjunction with advice from partners, including Police Scotland.

“The amber weather warning for parts of the Borders is in place until 8am, and further snowfall and freezing temperatures are expected for some places.

“The snowfall we have seen is far greater and more widespread than had been forecast.”