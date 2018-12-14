Six appear in court after 10 drugs raids in two days in Galashiels

Six people have appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after drugs raids by police at 10 addresses in Galashiels over two days.

John Tunncliffe, 53, is charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin at his home in Hawthorn Road in Galashiels, this month and last.

He also faces four other charges of supplying heroin during November and breaching bail conditions.

Tunnicliffe made no plea, and his case was continued for further examination.

He was remanded in custody by sheriff Mungo Bovey.

Gary McBride, 31, of Coulter Avenue, Galashiels; Corrie Stanners, 24, of Cherry Park, Tweedbank; and Jay McAulay, 40, of Sydenham Court, Kelso, are accused of being concerned in the supply of heroin in Galashiels, between September and November.

They made no pleas, and their cases were continued. All three were released on bail.

Daniel McKenzie, 22, and Abbie Brown, 18, are charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin at their home in Church Square, Galashiels.

McKenzie faces another two charges of supplying the class-A drug between September and November.

The pair made no plea, and their cases were continued for further examination. They were also granted bail.

Another four men have been charged following this week’s raids, given the name Operation Brush, but have yet to appear in court.

Over the course of two days, 10 properties were searched and quantities of class-A, B and C drugs are alleged to have been seized.

Around £1,200 worth of heroin and £300 worth of cocaine are said to have been seized at two homes in Cherry Park.

Detective chief inspector Stuart Reid said: “Operation Brush has been a two-day, intelligence-led operation focussing on properties and individuals believed to be involved in the possession and supply of controlled drugs in the Galashiels area.

“We know from the local community that drug misuse and associated criminality is a priority, which operations such as this aim to help address.

“A large number of officers and specialist resources have been utilised over the course of the past two days, with a significant amount of controlled substances removed from circulation, preventing it ending up on our streets.

“We are thankful to the public for the information they have provided us so far which has helped shape this operation, and I would encourage them to continue to engage with us to help identify and target those involved in this sort of criminality.

“I would ask anyone with any information, or concerns over drug misuse in their area, to report this to us in confidence on 101. Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for community safety, Hawick and Hermitage councillor George Turnbull, added: “Drugs can blight the day-to-day lives of our residents, which is why this police operation resulting in a significant number of arrests and quantities of drugs being taken off our streets was so important.

“Members of the community action team were involved in this operation. With the help of funding from the council, this police team was set up earlier this year to provide a dedicated resource to tackle local issues such as drugs, anti-social behaviour and illegal parking.

“The team is making a real difference, and I would encourage members of the public to continue to engage with it.”