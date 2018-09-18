Silver screen returning to Kelso for a second season

The silver screen will return to the Tait Hall next week as the Kelso Community Cinema team begins its second season of monthly film shows.

The group ran a “make of break” pilot of eight screenings over four nights last year, with the group warning that they would not continue past Christmas if it wasn’t financially viable.

But audiences grew with each film and more 250 people enjoying the final two films before the spring break.

Group chairman Peter Cooper said it had been a “popular opening season” and that: “the organisers hope to welcome back previous cinema-goers as well as those new to the community cinema.”

The cinemr returns next Friday, September 28 with Incredibles 2 at 5.30pm followed by Mama Mia Here We Go Again at 8pm.

Tickets costing £6 for adults and £5.50 for children under 16, on the door.