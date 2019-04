A woman has been fined £80 for stealing four jars of coffee from Hawick’s Croft Road B&M Bargains store.

Kayleigh Cook, 30, of Princes Street, Hawick, pleaded guilty to stealing that coffee, valued at £12, on November 21 last year.

There was no recovery of those stolen goods, Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard.

As well as being fined £80, Cook was ordered to pay £12 compensation to B&M Bargains.