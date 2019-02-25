Shoplifter admits stealing booze from Galashiels stores

Background reports have been ordered on a serial shoplifter convicted of a succession of booze thefts in Galashiels.

Dean Des Smith, 30, of Galashiels, appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and admitted stealing a bottle of vodka from the town’s Aldi in King Street on January 29 and other bottles of alcohol from Marks and Spencer at Gala Water Retail Park on February 1 and Home Bargains in Stirling Street on February 15.

Smith also pleaded guilty to damaging a glass panel at a house in Halliburton Place, Galashiels, on Friday and threatening violence towards police officers in a vehicle en route for Hawick police station.

The case will recall at Selkirk Sheriff Court on March 11.