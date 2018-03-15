Sheriff vows to crack down on troublemakers at Borders hospital

A sheriff has vowed to crack down on offenders causing disturbances in the casualty department of the Borders General Hospital at Melrose.

Peter Paterson said he was shocked to read a recommendation in a social work report that Anthony Geidesz, 65, of Melrose, should be given a fine or deferred sentence for good behaviour.

Geidesz admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on the afternoon of November 14 at a shoe shop in High Street, Galashiels, and later on at the hospital.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said he was “abusive, drunk and objectionable”.

Sheriff Paterson said: “It is wholly unacceptable. People are in hospital suffering through ill health and staff are trying to do valuable jobs, and they get distracted by this kind of behaviour.”

Geidesz, a recovering drug addict with alcohol issues, was given a restriction-of-liberty order keeping him in his Eildon Crescent home in Melrose for the next six months between 7pm and 7am.

The sheriff told him that sentence was a direct alternative to imprisonment.