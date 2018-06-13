Sheriff tells Kelso teenager to behave himself

A teenager responsible for £400 damage to his mother’s home has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next six months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

William Pownall caused that damage in an upstairs bedroom at their then house in Broomlea Court in Kelso after his mother asked for a television he’d taken to be given back.

The 19-year-old, now living in Laidlaw Court in Galashiels, also admitted possession of an air rifle without a certificate.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Pownall that if he is of good behaviour until the time the case recalls on December 10, he will consider disposing of it by way of a fine and compensation.