A 62-year-old man has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next nine months at Selkirk Sheriff Court after being involved in a dispute with a neighbour.

David Broadbent pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Gairhouse, Stairlaw, in the Ettrick Valley on December 15.

He also admitted causing or permitting two dogs in his care to jump on his neighbour.