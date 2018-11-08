Shaun picks up bravery award for life-saving rescue

A Jedburgh man who helped free a young driver from a burning car has been honoured with a bravery award from Police Scotland.

Shaun Carroll, 51, was commended for his selfless actions at the Police Scotland Bravery Awards, held at the force’s Tulliallan headquarters, today.

That recognition comes after he appeared at the scene of an accident in Dalkeith last December. A car had come to rest on its side with its engine bay was well alight and the driver trapped inside.

“Shaun arrived at the crash and on hearing the driver’s screams, bravely approached the burning vehicle to help,” a police spokeswoman said. “He found the courage and strength to push the vehicle over sufficiently to allow the driver to escape. He then administered first aid and contacted emergency services.

“The driver was later released from hospital with minor cuts and bruises, thanks to Shaun’s brave actions.

Shaun, who is chairman of Jedburgh Royal British Legion and a well-known handy-man around the town, said receiving the award was an “honour”.

“When I saw the accident and then realised someone was trapped I knew I needed to move the burning car to allow the young lady to get out,” he said. “I’m glad I was able to push the vehicle over and hold the weight to allow the driver to escape.”

He added: “I didn’t expect this at all. The car was on its side, on fire and she couldn’t get out. Instinct took over and I just went in to stupid mode.”

His “proud as punch” wife, Marie, who travelled to Tulliallan to receive the award with Shaun today, added: “At the time of the incident I thought I was going to lose my husband in front of my eyes as I thought the car was going to blow up.

“It was very scary, however I’m extremely proud of him for risking his life to save the young girl.

“He definitely deserves this recognition, I’m proud as punch .”

Shaun was the only civilian to be recognised at the awards which are held annually to celebrate outstanding acts of bravery displayed by members of the public and police officers who put the protection of others before their own safety.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “These selfless acts of care, courage and professionalism include many instances where immense courage was shown in helping people at their greatest time of need, actions that were often life changing for all involved.

“I am privileged to lead an organisation that serves the public with officers and staff who go above and beyond the call of duty every day, to ensure the safety and protection of others.”