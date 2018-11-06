SFA likely to probe Peebles game fracas

Peebles Rovers FC and East of Scotland League counterparts Easthouses Lily MW could be facing disciplinary measures from the Scottish Football Associations (SFA), after a game between the two on Saturday reportedly ended in a mass brawl.

It’s understood the Conference ‘A’ game at Whitestone Park was abandoned when a melee involving players from both sides, and allegedly some coaching staff and some supporters, broke out with around a minute of normal time left to play.

Peebles Rovers confirmed they were expecting to hear back from the SFA within the next few days but said the club would not be making any statement at present.

Allan McDonald , assistant manager, said: “We know the referee has reported both clubs to the SFA and we are waiting on the compliance officer’s report to us, or to both teams, so we don’t really want to comment on it at all at the moment.”

Mr McDonald, also acting club secretary, added: “There will be no comment until we see what the compliance officer has put down on paper to both clubs.

“I am sure that, in due course, things will become more apparent.”

Home side Peebles Rovers were leading 4-3 when the fracas ensued, with their goals coming from a hat-trick by Grant Wilson and one from Alan ‘Speedy’ McMath.