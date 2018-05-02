Sevens tournament proves a big hit for the Muckle Toon

More than 1,000 spectators filled the stands and sidelines at Milntown for the 100th playing of Langholm Sevens on Saturday.

And while Edinburgh side Watsonians clinched victory yet again, off the pitch round six of the Kings of the Sevens tournament proved a great event for the home side.

Langholm Rugby Club chairman Kenneth Poole said: “It’s always a big day for the club, and it showed Langholm RFC at its best.

“We had 16 teams turn up to contest the Scott Cup, and we had some great ties and a good crowd to enjoy them.

“There’s always a lot of kids come to our sevens because there’s a lot of children’s entertainment put on by our sponsor, Edinburgh Woolen Mill.

“We also had about 400 people enjoying the sponsor’s hospitality tent.

“It was an ideal day, and that was reflected in the bar, where the caterers sold out a couple of times and had to stock up on supplies.

“We put a lot of work into the sports, and it pays off because we have a good team that is experienced with running the tournament.

A special moment during the day saw former Langholm and Scotland player Donald Scott, 90, return to Milntown to see his grandson Scott McKean win his first Langholm winners’ medal with Watsonians, a title which always eluded Donald.