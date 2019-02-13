Seven appliances fight large fire in Innerleithen

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service has appealed for members of the public to stay away from the Station Yard area of Traquair Road in Innerleithen this afternoon as their crews tackle a large fire in an industrial unit.

Fumes are pluming from the fire, which could be poisonous, and residents are being advised to keep windows and doors shut.

Firefighters tackling a blaze at Innerleithen's Station Yard on Wednesday, February 13.

A spokesperson told us: “We were alerted by a call at 1.18pm, to an incident at Traquair Road in Innerleithen.

“Seven appliances and a command support unit are in attendance at what is a large fire at an industrial unit.

“We are asking for people to avoid the area while we are in attendance.”