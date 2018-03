Diversions are in place on the A68 following a serious accident between the Ravenswood roundabout and Earlston.

Police were called to the accident, half a mile north of the Ravenswood roundabout, at around 4.15pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two vehicles were involved in the road traffic collision.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service is in attendance.”

Drivers are being warned to expect delays.