Sentencing deferred after Galashiels 23-year-old admits threatening neighbours

A man made threatening comments towards neighbours after they complained to the police about him being noisy.

Jordan Cunningham, 23, pleaded guilty to a statutory breach of the peace in Gala Park, Galashiels, on April 25.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Selkirk Sheriff Court that the 23-year-old had moved in with his brother and complaints were made about noise coming from the flat.

When Cunningham, now of Church Square in Galashiels, saw the neighbours, both in their teens, walking along the street, he approached them swearing and pointing and asking why they had phoned the police.

Mr Fraser said the couple were “visibly shaken” by Cunningham’s behaviour.

Sentencing was deferred until March 11 for good behaviour.