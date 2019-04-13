Sentence deferred on 28-year-old over trouble at Galashiels pub

A 28-year-old man has been banned from a Galashiels pub until after a court case relating to an incident there is concluded.

Neil Brown appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in the Harrow Inn in High Street on Wednesday, April 3.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Tweedholm Avenue, Walkerburn, on Friday, April 5, attempting to self-harm and trying to assault a police officer.

Sentence was deferred until May 7 for background reports.

Brown was granted bail to an address in Edinburgh in the meanwhile with special conditions not to enter the Harrow Inn or Tweedholm Avenue, as well as not contacting three named people.