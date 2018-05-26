Sentence deferred after Melrose 60-year-old admits £8,000 benefit fraud

Sentence has been deferred on a woman responsible for a benefit fraud running to £8,000.

Jacqueline Craig, 60, of Chiefswood Road, Melrose, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions that she was living with her partner.

As a result of that, Craig was paid £8,000 in jobseeker’s allowance between April 2013 and April 2017 she wasn’t entitled to.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “She should have declared this. It was clear he was residing with her and he had some earnings.”

Defence lawyer Greg McDonnel said his client was paying the money back out of her benefits.

He explained: “She is now married. He was working sporadically, not full time.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson said he would defer sentence for six months to allow Craig to continue to pay back the money she owes the DWP.

He said he would consider giving her an unpaid work order when the case next calls on November 5.