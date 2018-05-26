Selkirkshire woman owns up to £27,000 benefit fraud

A woman has admitted a benefit fraud involving almost £27,000 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Rebecca Fairley, 33, failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions and Scottish Borders Council of a change of circumstances, in that she was living with Robert Kelly.

She pleaded guilty to claiming £10,811 in income support and £15,964 in housing benefit she was not entitled to.

That offence was committed between October 2012 and February 2017 at a house at Lindean, near Selkirk.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said: “These are serious issues given the amount of money involved, and I will call for reports to see if there is an alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Fairley, giving an address at Dryden, near Selkirk, had sentence deferred until June 18 for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment.