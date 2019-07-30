Selkirk woman missing for three days traced

A Selkirk woman who was not heard from by family and friends for almost three days has been found safe and well this morning.

Rachael Graham is thought to have left her home to go on a shopping trip to Edinburgh on Saturday. She was then not heard from again for almost three days.

Police carried out missing-person enquiries and this morning confirmed she has been found.

A police spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that she has been traced safe and well earlier today.”

It is believed the mum-of-four boarded the Borders Railway at Galashiels and travelled to Edinburgh or Milngavie.