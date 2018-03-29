Selkirk woman fined £450 over disturbance outside ex’s home

A woman involved in a disturbance outside a former partner’s home has been fined a total of £450 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Melanie Berkley then drove while unfit through drugs, leading to her being banned from the road for 12 months.

Berkley, 44, of Muthag Street, Selkirk, also pleaded guilty to brandishing a bottle and breaking her own car window with it in Hawick’s Crumhaugh Road on July 21.

She also broke the rear window of another car, causing £300 worth of damage, before driving back to Selkirk, where police caught up with her and she was found to be under the influence of drugs.

Berkley was fined £150 for each of those three offences.