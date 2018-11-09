Selkirk woman admonished for attacking husband in jealous rage

A wife made jealous by her husband allegeddly flirting with another woman at the Chinese restaurant where they all worked ended up attacking him in the street, Selkirk Sheriff Court has been told.

Juan Wu, 45, pleaded guilty to slapping, punching and kicking Qi Sheng to the head and body in Ettrick Terrace and West Port in Selkirk on November 22.

The court heard that an argument broke out between the pair after she became jealous about him speaking to another member of their staff.

A member of the public witnessed Wu attacking her husband in the street and called the police.

Wu, of Ettrick Terrace, Selkirk, was admonished after being of good behaviour during six months of deferred sentence.