Selkirk Vintage Rally will reach end of the road in 2019

This year’s Selkirk Vintage Rally in September will be the last, its organisers announced this week.

The rally’s organisers have blamed an ageing committee for that decision.

The annual event has attracted thousands of vintage vehicle enthusiasts to Sunderland Hall estate since it began in 1992.

But in a public statement released this week, its organising committee said it had struggled to attract younger members to join up and help out.

It said: “It is with deep regret that, after 27 years, the Selkirk Vintage Rally committee announce that the 2019 rally will be the last one.

“The majority of the committee wish to retire at the end of this year and, despite attempts to recruit new committee members to continue the rally, this has proved to be an impossible task.

“It must be remembered that Selkirk Vintage Rally is not a club. There are no club members to help with the running of the rally. It is all done with what is a very small committee and volunteers.

“We would like to thank all the exhibitors, sponsors, volunteers and the wider general public for supporting the rally over the years.”

The organising team, now down to a handful of members, decided to call it a day after its chairman Gordon Edgar, treasurer and secretary all tabled their intentions to retire from rally commitments at the end of this year.

What began as a small enthusiasts’ show behind Selkirk Rugby Club in 1992 grew to become one of Scotland’s biggest vintage rallies after moving to Sunderland Hall.

Since the announcement, dozens of rally fans have taken to social media to share their sadness at the news and to thank organisers for their commitment.

Some have even pledged their support to secure its future, but it appears to be too little and too late as organisers have since stated their intention to see the event end on a high this September.

The final Selkirk Vintage Rally will be held on on Sunday, September 16 at Sunderland Hall. It will feature 28 classes and a celebration to mark the centenary of the Fordson tractor.