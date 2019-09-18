Selkirk Vintage Rally bows out on a high

Midday sunshine meant that crowds were eventually coerced to head to Sunderland Hall on Sunday for the last ever Selkirk Vintage Rally.

And for Gordon Edgar, chair of the organising committee, it was a great way to go out, on a high.

Kian and Zach Purves from Selkirk give their mini van the thumbs-up.

He told us: “I think people were perhaps put off at first with a bit of morning rain, but on the whole, it was a fantastic day, one of, if not the best ever.

“There was a big entry, with 946 entries in all, including the trade stalls and there was a reasonable crowd as well, with loads of families just coming along for a day out.”

The committee made the decision earlier this year to call it a day, and although some people, including Lord Steel of Aikwood, are calling for the event to carry on, it won’t be with this year’s organisers.

Gordon told us: “It’s really down to the size of the committee, and this year we were down to just about half a dozen.

Waiting on the 95 bus from Selkirk to Galashiels is Florence, Lachlan and Luca Munro.

“But if someone else wants to take it on, I say good luck to them, I would love to see it keep going.

“Whoever does it, though, will need many volunteers, as well as deep pockets... you will be lucky to break even,

“We’ve somehow managed to finish up in the black, and once we have totalled up what’s left in the bank, we’ll find a charity to pass it on to.”

WINNERS

Steam is the only way to travel!

Veteran cars up to 1919: James Pringle, Galashiels.

Vintage cars from 1920 to 1930: Arthur Harvey, Larkhall.

Vintage cars from1931 to 1939: John Davidson, Consett.

Classic cars from 1940 to 1958: David Oliver, Witton Gilbert.

Enjoying the military vehicles are Callan and Laurie Aitchison and Ella Forsyth.

Classic cars from 1959 to 1969: Gordon Wright, Edinburgh.

Classic cars from 1970 to 1979: Gordon Dunsmuir, Cupar.

Classic cars from 1980 to 1994: John Duncan, Edinburgh.

Kit cars: James Ryder, Rothbury.Vintage motorcycles up to 1919: Ken Rogers, Bishop Auckland.

Vintage motorcycles from 1920 to 1930: Jim Ness, Melrose.

Vintage motorcycles from 1930 to 1939: Ian Ridley, Gretna.

Vintage motorcycles from 1940 to 1959: Leslie Tait, Lowick.

Classic motorcycles up to 1994: William Muir, Kilwinning.

Pre-war light commercial: B. Powton, Penrith.

Post-war heavy commercials: J Carrick, Abington, Biggar.

Post-war light commercials: G Notman, Edinburgh.

Military vehicles: Thomas West, Bellshill.

Enclosed crank engines: Ronnie Grieve, Lockerbie.

Open crank engines: Colin Wilson, Galashiels.

Working units: Dennis Andrews, Newark.

Agricultural implements: Kevin Mathers, Newtown St Boswells.

Bicycles: Caroline Harkness, Lockerbie.

Collections: Eric Chisholm, Melrose.

Miniature steamers: Tom Wallace, Haddington.

Steamers: Andrew Cook, Leven.

Club stands: Scottish Off Road Club.

Juniors: Ben McDonald, Uphall.

Pre-1975 camper/caravan: Stewart Gilchrist, Foresthill, Alloa.

Large mounted engines: James Foster, Carlisle.

Modified modern: Ross Jones, Gordon.

Fire appliances: David McAusland, Johnstone.

Buses: Alan Dixon, Stanley.

Tractors: N&G Lindsay, Glen Carse.

Special Awards

Best Triumph motorcycle: G. Thorburn, Galashiels.

Best Triumph car: C. Girdler, Edinburgh.

Best Ford: Jim Deas, Forfar.

Best Jaguar: Bill Ross, Stirling.

Best motorcycle in show: Jim Ness, Melrose.

Long haul: W. Williamson, Thurso.

Most original vehicle: J. Pringle, Galashiels.

Best BMC: Geoff Allan, Kelso.

Best in show: George Notman, Edinburgh.

Tommy Hogan Trophy: Ruth Henry.